Dickson Police, Fire, SOAS save man’s life using CPR

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - William Thomas can’t quite tell the tale himself- the widow maker heart attack he suffered on Saturday, May 29th left him with some short term memory loss. But he feels lucky to be alive.

“I don’t remember none of it,” Thomas said. “It’s a complete blur. I only remember waking up in the hospital in Oklahoma City.”

Thomas was helping his family friend Ronnie Moore move into a new home when they stopped to take a break. A few minutes later, Thomas collapsed on the porch.

In a statement, Moore said he heard a death rattle and then it looked like Thomas had died.

“There was no sign of life,” Moore said. “No pulse, no heartbeat. He wasn’t breathing. All the color was gone from his face.”

Moore began praying and tried to do chest compressions but wasn’t sure if he was doing it correctly.

Ten minutes later, Dickson police officer Melissa Tweedy arrived on the scene.

“There was a male laying on the back porch with another male leaning over him, shaking him, talking to him,” Tweedy said. “I immediately tried to feel for a pulse or a heartbeat, which I could feel neither.”

Tweedy took over the CPR, and minutes later the fire department and Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service arrived and continued treatment.

Dickson Fire Chief Clarence Perryman said during CPR, chest compressions should lower the chest by two inches.

“If you’re doing it right you might hear some cartilage breaking.” Perryman said. “But you got to remember that person is clinically dead. You can’t hurt them. You’re actually beating that heart for that individual. It pushes all of the blood out of the heart and through the arteries of the body. Then when we let off of it, it gives a chance to come back into the heart. We just repeat the process a 100 to 120 times a minute until hopefully we get a pulse back.”

Thomas was clinically dead for over 45 minutes, and Moore’s wife Debbie said at that point, it looked hopeless.

“It was nothing. There was no life, there still was no heartbeat,” Moore said. “But then I heard one of the women paramedics say ‘I think he’s trying to breathe, lets get him to the ambulance.”

The ambulance brought Thomas to a local hospital, and from there he was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in a helicopter. He woke up in the hospital six days later with just the short term memory loss, but no lasting brain damage.

“God really healed his body,” Moore said. “And we’re thankful to the first responders for what they did. I was here the whole time and they worked hard, hard, hard. They pushed and did everything they knew to keep trying.”

Thomas said he thanks God for his friends and for his survival.

“I’d be out there pushing up daisies if it weren’t for them,” Thomas said.

Tweedy said she felt like she did her job- to serve and protect- that day.

“I did what I was supposed to do,” Tweedy said. “I went over there and helped right along with everyone else. And the fact that he’s still here, its a miracle from God.”

Perryman said Thomas’s survival shows how crucial it is to know CPR.

“That’s the real importance of community and bystander CPR,” Perryman said. “Everybody needs to know CPR, and when somebody goes down and they’re not breathing, they can start compressions and give that individual a better chance of making it.”

You can learn CPR at your local American Red Cross.

