Former Bells standout, Smith, transfers to NCTC

By KXII Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Just last week, Bells softball standout Gabby Smith signed with N.C.T.C. Now, her sister, Bella Smith, will be joining her there.

Bella is transferring from Lubbock Christian to team up with her sister with the Lady Lions. The pair won a state championship together at Bells, and Bella says N.C.T.C. was the right fit for her.

“I loved my experience at Lubbock Christian and I appreciate everything that those coaches did for me,” said Bella Smith. “When I heard that Gabby was going to go play at N.C.T.C., I just seized the opportunity to get to pay with her again. We are a dynamic duo and we do fit so well together. Nobody on any team will ever have the chemistry that me and Gabby have together.”

