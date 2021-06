GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter ISD announced former assistant coach Daryl Hellman will be the new head coach for the baseball team. Hellman guided the Tigers to the state semi-finals after taking over the program mid-way through the 2020-2021 season.

Hellman spent time in Aubrey, Lake Dallas, Celina, and Pilot Point before making the trip to Gunter in 2018.

