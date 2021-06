ADA, Okla. (KXII) - There are more changes at the top of the Ada athletic program, as Bryan Harwell has decided to step down as the athletic director. This is the 2nd move in the last 5 days, after head football coach Chris Berus left the program.

Girls basketball coach Christie Jennings, and interim football coach Wade Boyles will share the athletic director duties for the time being.

