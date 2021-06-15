Summertime High Pressure with an Eye on the Gulf

It’s a “super bake” out west, temperatures soaring to over 110 degrees again today in parts of the desert southwest and making for extreme fire danger throughout the region. Several big fires are in progress in Utah. It’s a classic summertime pattern with strong and nearly stationary upper high pressure. Until it moves or weakens, their daily weather-and ours-will change little.

Here at home, the high pressure system is keeping Texoma high and dry right into this weekend.

Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows a disorganized low pressure area in the southwestern Gulf that could become a tropical depression or storm in three days as it drifts northward. Meanwhile, the large and stationary upper high continues over the western states.

The steering winds forecast shows three players on our weather picture into the weekend-upper high pressure, the low pressure coming out of the Gulf, and an upper wave approaching early next week. The wave will push a weak front into the area and this offers up our next shot of rain.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny and hot

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority