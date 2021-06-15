Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Kaderka named NJCAA D-I pitcher of the year

By KXII Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball pitcher Dylann Kaderka has been named as the N.J.C.A.A. D1 Softball Pitcher of the Year.

Kaderka lead the N.J.C.A.A. in wins with 31. She had 212 strikeouts and a 2.28 ERA in her 202 innings pitched. Recently, she was named as an N.J.C.A.A. 1st Team All-American, N.F.C.A. 1st Team All-American, N.F.C.A. 1st Team All- Region, 1st Team All-Conference Pitcher, N.T.J.C.A.C. Pitcher of the Year, and named the Most Outstanding Pitcher in the N.J.C.A.A. Softball World Series.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.
Sherman man drowns at Lake Texoma
Denison Animal Welfare Group rescues 100 dogs from Whitewright home after rescuing 31 dogs...
D.A.W.G. rescues 100 dogs from a Whitewright home
A Hunt County man was arrested Saturday, after he ran over someone with his truck and attempted...
Hunt County man arrested for running over victim with truck
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert issued after Texas police officer shot during foot chase
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Bella and Gabby Smith team up at NCTC
Bella Smith transfers to NCTC
Jimmy Miller takes over Kingston softball program
Miller takes over Kingston softball program
Jimmy Miller takes over Kingston softball program
Miller takes over Kingston softball program
Ada AD Harwell steps down
Harwell steps down as Ada athletic director