Kaderka named NJCAA D-I pitcher of the year

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball pitcher Dylann Kaderka has been named as the N.J.C.A.A. D1 Softball Pitcher of the Year.

Kaderka lead the N.J.C.A.A. in wins with 31. She had 212 strikeouts and a 2.28 ERA in her 202 innings pitched. Recently, she was named as an N.J.C.A.A. 1st Team All-American, N.F.C.A. 1st Team All-American, N.F.C.A. 1st Team All- Region, 1st Team All-Conference Pitcher, N.T.J.C.A.C. Pitcher of the Year, and named the Most Outstanding Pitcher in the N.J.C.A.A. Softball World Series.

