Local company comments on Philips recall

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Monday, Philips issued a recall on millions of their C-PAP and sleep apnea machines.

Local home medical equipment provider, Breath of Life in Sherman said they don’t know yet how many of their patients have been affected.

Philips said the recalled equipment has a problem with foam deteriorating into particles, which can irritate or be toxic to breathing.

Breath of Life is working to find out not only how many machines in Texoma are under this recall, but to get more instructions from Philips for people with affected equipment.

”We’re still waiting on a lot of information from those guys about how the process is going to play out. But we just want everybody to know that we’re here, we’re available for questions and wanna help expedite the process as smoothly as possible,” said Andy Turner, Vice President of Sales and Operations at Breath of Life.

They said anyone concerned about their equipment from Breath of Life being recalled can contact them for clarification and further steps.

