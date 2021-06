KIGNSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Former Lone Grove softball coach Jimmy Miller is taking over the softball program at Kingston. Miller spent the last 10 years at Lone Grove, leading them to the state tournament 5 times, taking them to the state finals as recently 2020.

Kingston is coming off another great season, and even made it to the state tournament for the first time in 2018.

