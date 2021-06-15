Texoma Local
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby

27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their two month old baby and abusing their other small children.(Marshall Co. Jail)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 20 hours ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Two Marshall County parents were arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect after a two month old baby was found to be starving.

27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested for child abuse that court documents state occurred last week, and the two month old baby they’re accused of starving wasn’t the only child with signs of abuse.

According to court documents, the Kingston parents willfully neglected to give the baby enough nutrition and didn’t give the baby necessary medical care either.

A representative from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the baby is still alive, but in very poor health.

Court documents state Ramsey and Henry also abused two other children in their home on Enos Road--a one year old and a two year old-- using unreasonable force including biting, slapping and hitting the children, leaving bruises and cuts.

The two older children are now in DHS custody, but Ramsey and Henry are in the Marshall County Jail on felony charges of child abuse and child neglect.

They were each given a two hundred thousand dollar bond.

Both pleaded not guilty in Marshall County District Court on Monday.

They each face up to life in prison if convicted.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation isn’t over yet.

