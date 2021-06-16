Texoma Local
Expert Advice
3-year-old nearly drowns at Sunset Beach, saved by Ardmore teenager

By Caroline Cluiss
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore teenager saved the life of a 3-year-old boy at Lake Murray on Sunday.

Danielle Hills was just checking her surroundings at Sunset Beach when she spotted someone in the water. Hill said she had a gut feeling that something was wrong.

“Something was telling me to go over there in the first place to check on him,” Hill said. “I thought it was an adult swimming but then I looked back over there and he was still under water. And I was like ‘Ok, I’d better go over there.’”

Hills went to Lake Murray Sunday evening and was hanging out with friends when she noticed a 3-year-old floating in the water.

She said when picked the boy up, water came out of his nose, and it was more than she would expect for a swimmer.

“It was like just draining out his nose,” Hill said. “Like it was just pouring out and I was like oh my god and I just put him over my shoulder.”

Hill said the adrenaline kicked in when she realized he was drowning.

“I just started running,” Hill said.

Hill said in the moment, the child felt like he weighed nothing. She brought the kid up to the shoreline and called for help. Meanwhile a friend’s mother performed CPR.

Paramedic Joaquin Jacome said in a potential drowning when a victim has water in their lungs, CPR does two important things.

“When you’re squeezing on that chest or pumping on that chest, you’re pumping blood into the lungs to get the oxygen out to the body,” Jacome said. “At the same time, you’re also pushing on that chest to get the water out, or disperse it out to the body as well.”

Hill said it took a minute for him to revive, but the boy coughed and threw up a lot of water.

Doctors told the boy’s mother that everything looks good. She told KXII she plans to take him to meet Hill on Saturday.

