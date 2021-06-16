Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.
Sherman man drowns at Lake Texoma
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says a large number of power plants across the state...
Texas generators offline for repairs, ERCOT urges conservation as temps rise

Latest News

Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students