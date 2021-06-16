Denison 4-year-old battling brain inflammation

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison girl has spent the past 3 weeks fighting for her life. The community has rallied around Lylah Baker and her family.

4-year-old Lylah Baker’s family says they’re playing the waiting game now as doctor’s monitor Lylah and test results come in. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, but her family is confident she will pull through.

“She was a healthy little girl running around playing you know with all her animals, and then now we haven’t heard her talk,” said Ashley Kennon, Lylah’s aunt.

4-year-old Lylah Baker has spent the past 3 weeks fighting for her life with brain inflammation. (KXII)

It started with a viral infection just 3 weeks ago.

“Just a typical regular stomach virus that kids get. And unfortunately very rarely what she had is actually like 1 in 250,000 kids, it turned into ADEM,” said Kennon.

Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, when an infection triggers an autoimmune response, attacking and damaging the brain and spinal cord.

“She’s been unresponsive. They’ve done multiple procedures. They’re not really sure how much damage has been done to her,” said Kennon.

4-year-old Lylah Baker has been intubated and has had several procedures done in the past 3 weeks, including a brain biopsy on Monday after doctors found a lesion on her brain.

“It was complicated because her platelets were low, her infection was high, she was septic, and so we’re not really sure exactly what’s going on. She has stabilized a little bit and improved,” said Kennon.

Her dad Dustin Baker is a Denison firefighter paramedic. He and his wife Josy have had to stop working so they can stay with Lylah at Children’s.

“They’re both off of work trying to stay with her and be positive but it’s just been kind of a whirlwind not knowing what’s going on at all, you know what tomorrow holds and you know how she’s going to be,” said Kennon.

By the end of the week, they hope to have more answers and a light at the end of the tunnel, but know it will be a long road to recovery.

“Whatever the case may be for Lylah, just knowing that she’s got the support from her family and friends and the community that we’re gonna be there and we’re gonna back them,” said Kennon.

The family has set up a few ways to help with donations for medical bills. They prefer methods other than GoFundMe because of their platform and processing fees. But all they can ask for is prayers for Lylah to win her battle.

A GoFundMe can be found here, their Venmo username @dbaker5475 and their CashApp tag is $dbaker5475. ApplePay and PayPal can be sent to 903-415-0191.

