Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - New updates have been released on the federal child porn case of a former Denison pastor.

48-year-old David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading guilty. He and Collin County chiropractor Chad Michael Rider were arrested and indicted last year for conspiring to sexually exploit children.

Court documents say Pettigrew admits to knowingly recording minors with Rider at locations in Collin and Grayson Counties including at his own church, Denison Church of the Nazarene.

The documents list details where the two men used various cameras disguised as things like clocks, picture frames, charging blocks and pens.

It describes an instance where these cameras were set up in a room at the Denison church where they instructed several minors to stand in a plastic wading pool, undress, and use buckets of water to clean themselves.

The minors ranged in age from 11 to 14-years-old between the dates of May 2016 and August 2020.

Details of the plea agreement remain sealed at this time and Rider’s case is still listed as pending. Both face a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.
Sherman man drowns at Lake Texoma
Denison Animal Welfare Group rescues 100 dogs from Whitewright home after rescuing 31 dogs...
D.A.W.G. rescues 100 dogs from a Whitewright home
A Hunt County man was arrested Saturday, after he ran over someone with his truck and attempted...
Hunt County man arrested for running over victim with truck
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert issued after Texas police officer shot during foot chase
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity
Local company, Breath of Life in Sherman comments on Philips equipment recall.
Local company comments on Philips recall
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity
Local company comments on Philips recall