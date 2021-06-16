Gittens homers for first MLB hit

TORONTO, Ontario (KXII) - Former Sherman Bearcats and Grayson Vikings star Chris Gittens got his first major league hit with a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gittens hit a towering homer in the 4th inning against the Blue Jays that measured 439 feet.

He became the 20th Yankee to get a home run for his first major league hit. He joins a list that includes Aaron Judge, Alfonso Soriano, Bobby Mercer and Yogi Berra.

