Local baseball stars named all-state by Texas Coaches

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several local baseball players have been named all-state by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Local players included:

Tate Bethel, Sherman

Andy Kirk, North Lamar

Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro

Jacob Smith, Whitesboro

Tanner Carter, Bells

Lance Pauler, Tom Bean

Tyler Yancey, Lindsay

Logan Lackey, Dodd City

Brayden Vaught, Dodd City

Landon Allen, Dodd City

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.