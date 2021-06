A successful water rescue of a missing 14-year-old boy, on Blue River this evening. Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies,... Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 14, 2021

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A teenage boy was rescued from the Blue River in Johnston County Monday night.

Deputies said the missing 14-year-old was successfully rescued with help from the entire community.

The Johnston County Swift Water Rescue Team assisted in the rescue.

