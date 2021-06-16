Murder trial underway for second suspect in 2017 Denison killing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) – Trial began this week for the second of two men charged in the 2017 murder of a Denison man inside his family business.

Tyrone Sommers, 51, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert Allen, who was found dead inside Allen Plumbing on Eisenhower Parkway on Halloween night in 2017.

Another man, Timothy Barnum, was convicted in Allen’s murder in April and sentenced to life in prison.

Barnum had a relationship and child with Allen’s daughter.

Prosecutors allege the two plotted the crime together after the Allen family was trying to limit Barnum from seeing Allen’s daughter.

Sommers faces up to life in prison if convicted.

