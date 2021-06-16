Texoma Local
Murder trial underway for second suspect in 2017 Denison killing

Timothy Barnum and Tyrone Sommers
Timothy Barnum and Tyrone Sommers(KXII)
By KXII Staff

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) – Trial began this week for the second of two men charged in the 2017 murder of a Denison man inside his family business.

Tyrone Sommers, 51, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert Allen, who was found dead inside Allen Plumbing on Eisenhower Parkway on Halloween night in 2017.

Another man, Timothy Barnum, was convicted in Allen’s murder in April and sentenced to life in prison.

Barnum had a relationship and child with Allen’s daughter.

Prosecutors allege the two plotted the crime together after the Allen family was trying to limit Barnum from seeing Allen’s daughter.

Sommers faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says a large number of power plants across the state...
