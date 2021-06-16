Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Parts of Sherman under boil notice after main break

By KXII Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
BOIL NOTICE: Following the water main break this morning and subsequent loss of pressure, homes and businesses in...

Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Parts of Sherman are under a boil order after a water main break and loss of water pressure Tuesday morning.

The affected area is south of US-82 between FM-1417 and US-75 in the city’s Rex Cruse surface zone.

City officials say that the water will be tested Wednesday to make sure no contamination occurred in the break and residents will be notified when it’s safe to drink again.

A city spokesman said they hope to lift the boil notice Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

