Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity

By Emily Tabar
Updated: 10 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman animal shelter said they are beyond full, at 200% capacity.

Now they’re struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.

All adoption fees are currently half off, and for now they are having to ask people with surrenders, to rehome animals themselves so they have enough room for strays brought in who don’t have a home.

Supervisor Morgan Simpson said it’s because adoption numbers just aren’t what they typically are this time of year.

“This is the season where animals are breeding. So we’ve got kitten season and puppy season upon us and we really should be seeing a spike in adoptions and instead we’re about halfway there,” said Morgan Simpson, supervisor of the Sherman animal shelter.

She said the best way to prevent full shelters is to spay and neuter your pets.

