SOAS offering emergency medical training to Carter County, Eastern Jefferson County

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 3 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service is holding free emergency medical response courses this summer.

If you’re interested in becoming an EMT, you could get paid to take the courses.

The training is open to anyone who lives in the area that SOAS serves-Carter County and eastern Jefferson County.

Starting in August, trainees will be trained in life-saving measures including caring for patients suffering from bleeding and shock, keeping someone breathing and managing a heart attack patient.

SOAS Director of Operations Jeff Taylor said SOAS wants new recruits to be residents of the two counties because they want someone who already knows and loves the community.

“We feel that once you get local people involved in EMS, they tend to care more about their community, what happens in their community and they have a stronger urge to serve their community,” Taylor said.

The deadline to apply is July 12th at 5 p.m.

Apply here.

