Three Weather Systems to Watch

Just about flawlessly clear skies were observed Wednesday, thanks to strong high pressure and fairly dry air through the atmosphere, this will change little in the next few days but rain chances do ramp up early next week. That’s when a fairly strong cold front (for late June) moves through.

Water vapor imagery shows a disorganized low pressure area in the southwestern Gulf that could become a tropical depression or storm in a couple more days, the Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone before landfall. Futurecast shows most of the rain carried into Louisiana this weekend by the tropical system, a surge of Gulf moisture and an approaching front ramp up our rain chances for Monday.

The steering winds forecast shows three players on our weather picture into the weekend-upper high pressure to our west, the low pressure coming out of the Gulf, and an upper wave pushing the front through on Monday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday: Sunny and hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 60% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority