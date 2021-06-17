Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Calera fire rescue meets goal for The Spirit of Oklahoma truck

An anonymous $15,000 donation was made to their GoFundMe page.
By KXII Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - An anonymous donation of $15,000 was donated for Calera to get their fire truck back home.

Earlier today they were about $4,500 short for the purchase price and were working with the owner to get more time.

This fire truck was sent to New York City to help with 9-11 recovery, and once it’s back in Oklahoma the truck will be placed in the Tulsa Fire Museum.

A Tulsa insurance company also donated $4,600.

