Calera fire rescue meets goal for The Spirit of Oklahoma truck
Updated: 3 hours ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - An anonymous donation of $15,000 was donated for Calera to get their fire truck back home.
Earlier today they were about $4,500 short for the purchase price and were working with the owner to get more time.
But an anonymous $15,000 donation was made to their GoFundMe page.
This fire truck was sent to New York City to help with 9-11 recovery, and once it’s back in Oklahoma the truck will be placed in the Tulsa Fire Museum.
A Tulsa insurance company also donated $4,600.
