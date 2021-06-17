Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case
Suspect identified in the officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Cartwright
Suspect killed in Cartwright officer-involved shooting identified
Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
File Image
Electric vehicle company picks Oklahoma for assembly plant
This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two...
Man lost consciousness before driving into students