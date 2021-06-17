Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Dedicated to his job, man walks 17 miles to work

Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.
Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.(KOCO)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man from Oklahoma says he’s thankful for his job and would do anything to provide for his family – even if that means walking 17 miles roundtrip for work each day.

To achieve his goals, Donte Franklin has to put one foot in front of the other – literally.

“I have to walk two hours and 26 minutes. That’s 8.6 miles,” Franklin explained.

That’s just from his house to work. After a full shift, he turns around and walks back for a total of 16 to 17 miles.

“That’s five hours and 15 minutes altogether,” Franklin said.

Earlier this week, a man stopped Franklin as he was walking to his job as a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“He was like, ‘do you need a ride?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’” Franklin said.

The man was so inspired by Franklin’s story he created a Go Fund Me to help the cook get back on his feet.

“It makes me just really want to keep grinding so I can help other people like they helped me,” Franklin said.

Franklin is studying to become a welder and just needs more money to continue to help his family, even if it means hiking to work in scorching temperatures.

“I just need to keep going, keep doing. It’s all going to pay off in the end,” Franklin said.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $4,000.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case
Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity
4-year-old Lylah Baker has spent the past 3 weeks fighting for her life. How she's doing today.
Denison 4-year-old battling brain inflammation

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the state is allocating $250 million for building a border...
Texas governor asks public to donate to border wall funding
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Obama health law
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute