Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case
Suspect identified in the officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Cartwright
Suspect killed in Cartwright officer-involved shooting identified
Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity

Latest News

The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
File Image
Electric vehicle company picks Oklahoma for assembly plant
This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two...
Man lost consciousness before driving into students