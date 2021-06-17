Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Electric vehicle company picks Oklahoma for assembly plant

File Image
File Image(FILE)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRYOR, Okla. (AP) - A California-based electric vehicle company has selected Oklahoma for its U.S. manufacturing facility, which is expected to employ 2,000 people.

Los Angeles-based Canoo and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the company’s decision on Thursday.

The company plans to build a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, near Tulsa.

The company says its factory will include a paint and body shop, along with a general assembly plant.

It is targeted to open in 2023. Tulsa was in the running last year for a Tesla electric vehicle manufacturing facility that ultimately went to Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case
Suspect identified in the officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Cartwright
Suspect killed in Cartwright officer-involved shooting identified
Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity

Latest News

Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two...
Man lost consciousness before driving into students
Richard Glossip
Oklahoma lawmakers call for review of death row case
Gov. Abbott signs seven Second Amendment bills into law
Texas joins list of states dropping permit rules for guns