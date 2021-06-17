Fireworks shortage hits local stands

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A shortage of product has made the fireworks business complicated for shops everywhere, even here in Texoma. Local fireworks stands say the shortage may have you paying more for your favorite products, if you can get your hands on them.

Kyle Stubbs has been in the fireworks business for about 20 years. He says the shortage started last year but has grown in magnitude for multiple reasons.

“The container shortages, containers not being able to be unloaded quick enough and then of course COVID-19 and China causing delays in manufacturing,” said Stubbs.

He says they’re only seeing a shortage of certain products.

“This year they’re seeing a major shortage on reloadables which is your artillery type shells. Snap pops which the little kids really love, there’s a shortage of those and big assortment kits,” said Stubbs.

Prices have gone up dramatically since last year.

“We’ve seen things as high as 20 to 50 percent higher than typical, and that’s if you can get it,” said Stubbs.

The National Fireworks Association told shops that a lot of products won’t have shipments until next year at the earliest. Some city-run fireworks displays this fourth of July may even be affected if they didn’t order fireworks early enough.

“Smaller towns that are just now getting to putting there’s together, they’re way behind and they may not have what they need to put on a big show,” said Stubbs.

Stubbs says that those who like putting on backyard shows should be warned when it’s time to stock up.

“Go to the little mom and pop shop and you know try to bargain with them, offer them you know cash, larger cash discounts. Take as many of your family and friends as you can and you’ll get a better cash discount,” said Stubbs.

With the Fourth of July coming up quickly, stand owners say you’re better off shopping for your fireworks as soon as possible.

