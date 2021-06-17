Lone Storm in the East this Evening, Heat for all this Weekend

Texoma Local
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
An isolated intense storm formed over Pushmataha County Thursday evening and disspating around 7:30 p.m. But for 98% of Texoma it was another hot and humid day. This storm was produced by the combination of a very unstable air mass, air flow over the mountains, and a very weak upper-air disturbance coming in from the northeast.

Expect a generally hot and humid weekend with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s, no significant chance of rain.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper low off of the coast of British Columbia that will work together with a cold front to bring our next chance of rain, probably on Monday. Down in the Gulf, a disorganized low pressure area continues to slowly get its act together, it may become a depression or storm before landfall but will primarily bring a threat for heavy rainfall, not wind.

Futurecast shows Father’s Day should be dry, but Monday looks rainy as the system off of the Canadian coast makes its way southeastward. Rain should end Monday night. Rainfall totals should generally be an inch or less, but as always these figures might have to be adjusted, but the big story is Father’s Day weekend looks dry and hot!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday: Sunny and hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: 60% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: 20% Showers, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

