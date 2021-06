(KXII) - After qualifying for the semifinals earlier in the day, former Denison swimmer Lindsay Looney advanced to the 200 fly finals in the Olympic trials.

Looney competed against some of the best swimmers in the nation in the semifinals. She finished fifth in her heat, but more importantly, the top eight overall. Looney will compete in the final round of the 200 fly on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.