Murray State College holds “Aggies Unleashed” event to bring students, community together

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College is holding an orientation in August, but it’s not just for students.

“Aggies Unleashed is every Aggie,” MSC Outreach and Recruitment coordinator Katie Carroll said. “Everyone is coming to meet everybody.”

Carroll said being a Murray Aggie isn’t just going to the college, it’s also getting involved with Tishomingo and what the town has to offer.

Because Murray has such a large economical impact on the community, it’s nice for the students and the businesses to interact with one another.

The event, called Aggies Unleashed, is scheduled for august 19th, and it’s essentially a mixer for students and community members.

“We have invited all the businesses in the area for the students to meet what we have in Tishomingo,” Carroll said. “The banks, the churches, eating places where they can go grab dinner one night or something.”

Carroll said the college helps build the town.

“They come here, they go to school, they go off for 10, 20, 30 years,” Carroll said. “Then they come back to Tish and put a business in, or retire, simply because they made those life-long friends and made the connections with the town and the people while at Murray.

Carroll said whether it’s dining at Ole Red… kayaking on the Blue River… or visiting the downtown theatre and escape room, Aggies Unleashed will help students learn where to make college memories, and what makes Tishomingo special.

“When you become part of the Murray State College family, you become part of the Tishomingo family,” Carroll said. “So everybody on campus knows you, everybody in the community knows you. We support one another, the community has events going on, Murray wants to be part of it. Murray has events going on, we invite the community to come be a part of it, just like Aggies Unleashed.”

The event will be on the front lawn on August 19th at six p-m.

To add a local business to the participants at Aggies Unleashed, reach out to Murray State College Recruitment.

