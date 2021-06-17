Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Oklahoma lawmakers call for review of death row case

Richard Glossip
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thirty-four Oklahoma lawmakers, including 28 Republicans, are calling for reopening the investigation that led to Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip’s conviction.

The group said Wednesday that new evidence found by Glossip’s attorney should prompt another investigation of the 1997 beating death of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City in what prosecutors called a murder-for-hire.

Van Treese’s admitted killer, Justin Sneed, received a life sentence in return for testifying against Glossip.

Defense attorney Don Knight said the new evidence includes accounts from people who said Sneed implicated Glossip to spare himself from the death penalty.

