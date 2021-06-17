Texoma Local
Suspect Identified in officer-involved manhunt in Cartwright

By Kylee Dedmon
Updated: 5 hours ago
CARTWRIGHT, Oklahoma (KXII) - 27-year-old Clayton Barbee of Celeste, Texas is the man that was shot dead by two members of a U. S. Marshal’s Task Force near the Victory Life Church’s boat ramp in Cartwright Oklahoma.

News 12 spoke with Barbee’s dad and tells KXII, his family has been left in the dark about the moments leading up to the death of their son, and they want answers.

“I’m for a loss, my wife and I are loss until we get some information because I want to know what happened, that’s all I want to is what happened,” Barbee said.

Wayne Barbee is the father of Clayton, the man that led the United States Marshals Task Force on a manhunt in Cartwright, and was later killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Barbee was wanted on multiple counts from several counties in Texas and Oklahoma, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Barbee’s father said they knew their son had a troubled past but didn’t know the details, he thinks his son didn’t want to upset him by filling him in.

“Mental issues and when he went to prison they diagnosed him having some mental problems and he was medicated in prison for that,” Barbee said.

Wayne Barbee and his wife drove up to Cartwright after seeing reports on Facebook, but he said they didn’t expect it would actually be their son was the one that got shot.

“So we sat there for about two hours and finally an officer came out, it was an Oklahoma State Trooper, he asked us about what he looked like and what tattoos he had and we told him and he said yes it was him,” Barbee said.

Wayne and his wife got a call from the funeral director asking if they would want to see their son, but warned it would be a gruesome sight.

“He called back Saturday morning when he picked him up and said that we did not want to view him because he had been shot two to three times in the face and 6 times in the chest.” Barbee said. “After I found out what he looked like, I couldn’t see him.”

Members of the Task Force that fired shots have been put on leave pending the results of the investigations.

Wayne Barbee said he and his wife are still waiting weeks later to find out what happened to their son, they said they have called both Oklahoma and Texas troopers and haven’t heard a thing.

