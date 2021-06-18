Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Burton releases book of Mike Leach quotes

By KXII Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’ve ever wished you had a book full of the off the wall quotes Mike Leach has had over the years, you’re in luck.

S.O.S.U. Director of communications Alan Burton now has a book on the market titled after one of Leach’s most memorable quotes, “Squib-kick it to a fat guy Volume II.”

He says Leach’s love for the game inspired the book.

“I think sometimes we lose sight of the fact that we ought to enjoy sports, and have a good time and laugh every now and then,” said Burton. “Yeah, we want to win every game, but at the same time, there’s rare individuals like coach Leach that make the game more enjoyable.”

You can now buy the book online.

