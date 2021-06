OMAHA, Neb. (KXII) - Denison native Lindsay Looney competed in the finals for the 200 fly at the Olympic trials. Looney finished with a final time of 2:08.40, which was enough for fourth place. The top two finishers qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Looney was a 7-time state champion for the Lady Jackets swim team.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.