Frontier Days Celebrates 50 Years

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Frontier Days started off its 50th anniversary with a bang.

The celebration gives locals the chance to see what Grayson County was like in the 1800s.

The event will feature re-enactors, vendors, and activities for the whole family. Charla Harris, President of the Board of Directors for Grayson County, said it’s a chance for kids to not just learn about history but to experience it.

“I can tell you I played out here as a child,” said Harris. “I see myself when they ask questions when they get interested, and so I know that at some point in their lives, they’re going to come out here and notice that there’s, a need and maybe they’ll take over my role.”

For re-enactors like Ken King, Frontier Days has given him a chance to bring the history books to life.

“For them to be able to have hands-on experience, where they can actually come out they can touch us, they can smell us, and they actually see the real stuff that our forefathers utilized.”

And some kids said they’ll take this over history class any day.

“It is much more interesting,” said Emilee King. “I enjoy it a lot better, no offense to my history teachers.”

The frontier village opens to the public from 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets for adults are 7 dollars and kids above 6 years old are 3 dollars. For more information, visit their website.

