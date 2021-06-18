Grand Central Station hosts annual First Responders lunch

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The annual lunch for Grayson County first responders was held Thursday afternoon at the First United Methodist Church in Sherman.

Grand Central Station has put on this event for over 20 years, and last year was the first time it didn’t happen due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s great, we love coming out here, we love seeing all the different faces that make up the city that helps everybody work together so it’s a very social time for us to come together and meet new faces,” Firefighter EMT for Sherman Fire Department Chad Dooley said.

Director of business development and community engagement for Trusted ER, Tommy Caldwell, said they reached out to Grand Central Station about a month ago to help put on this event.

“They go out there everyday and you know sometimes a thankless position to protect us and to keep us safe and to keep us well and so we want to say thank you for that, we get thank you’s all the time for giving great medical care and we want to give those thank you’s back, we want to pass that on,” Caldwell said.

Elected officials served hamburgers donated by Tyson, cake donated by Walmart, and water donated by First United Bank.

Sherman Service League also donated.

“It’s important that everyone knows this is just a way to give back to the community just to say we appreciate and it takes everyone to make this an amazing place to live,” Executive Director of Grand Central Station Wendy Vellotti said.

“Food was great, food was awesome, you can never go wrong with a cheeseburger and you know good friends and good drinks,” Dooley said.

Wendy Vellotti said after not having it last year due to the pandemic, it made it that much more special to continue on the service this year for the first responders.

