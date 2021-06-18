KXII All American Blood Drives coming to a town near you

It’s time for the annual KXII All-American Blood Drives.

Starting June 18 through July 6, the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Texoma Regional Blood Center are hosting drives throughout Texoma.

Your donation helps our local hospitals’ shelves stay stocked for when it matters most.

News 12 will feature patients whose lives have been forever changed by blood donors, so check below for details on a drive near you and give the gift of life this summer.

McAlester: June 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam Wampler Freedom Ford

Idabel: June 22 from 12:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McCurtain Memorial Hospital

Wynnewood: June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank

Durant/Bryan County: June 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Library Black Box Theater

Ardmore: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Shops at Ardmore

Sherman/Denison: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at HeyDey Entertainment

Ada: June 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ada Agriplex

Pauls Valley: June 26 from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tios Mexican Restaurant

Seminole: June 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Wellness Center

Hugo: June 30 from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jay Hodge Dodge

Kingston: July 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Bank

Sulphur: July 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital-Don Braden Conf. Room

Atoka: July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stuteville Ford

Tishomingo: July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church

Holdenville: July 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Holdenville HS Cafeteria

