Local blood center says shortage is state of emergency

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A state of emergency, the latest shortage to result from the pandemic puts everyone at risk: blood. And there’s no substitute for it.

“Blood is not something that can be manufactured in a laboratory. The only way that we can obtain it is to get it through voluntary donors,” said Stacy Braddock, executive director of Texoma Regional Blood Center.

The nationwide blood shortage has sent Texoma Regional Blood Center into a state of emergency.

“We have nothing on our shelves to be able to provide to the hospitals and what the hospitals have, most of the hospitals have is less than a 1 day supply. They don’t have enough to even treat the patients that are currently in the hospitals,” said Braddock.

“So normally we go to Texoma blood center, and if they don’t have it we would go to Carter or a bigger distribution center. But right now with the nationwide shortage, that’s not an option,” said Lauren Stowers, lab manager at Wilson N. Jones hospital.

Stowers said if a hospital runs out of blood units, the E-R would have to virtually shut down.

“We’d have to go on advisory and send the patients to a facility that would have what they needed as far as traumas and stuff like that go,” said Stowers.

But hospitals across the country are facing the same problem. Hospitals like WNJ have had to cancel elective surgeries to ensure they have blood on hand for emergencies.

Texoma Regional Blood Center and other blood centers nationwide are in immediate need of all blood types. Braddock said if they don’t start to see more donors, the shortage will only continue and even worsen.

“If you are well and healthy and you are able to come out and donate please please consider donating. And that is not just at our blood center, but any blood center across the nation. Carter Blood Care serves the greater Fort Worth and Dallas area, we serve Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties, OBI serves Oklahoma,” said Braddock.

To help patients at your local hospital, Braddock stresses that blood donations are made directly with the center that serves them. That way your donation stays in your backyard.

