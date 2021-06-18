Lone Grove’s Guthrie named Gatorade Oklahoma Softball player of the year

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Lone Grove Softball’s Emmy Guthrie has been named the Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year.

Guthrie threw 310 strikeouts while helping lead the Longhorns to the state title game this past season. She was an All-State selection and the District Player of the Year.

The O.U. commit is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Award.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.