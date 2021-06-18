Second suspect in 2017 murder case convicted

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The jury just handed down the sentence for Tyrone Sommers.

The jury gave him 75 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, 40 years for tampering and 25 years for felon in possession of firearm.

All of those will run concurrently for a total of 75 years.

The jury convicted Sommers of murder Friday afternoon, in the shooting death of Robert Allen on Halloween night, 2017 at Allen’s family business in Denison.

A second suspect, Timothy Barnum, was taken into custody in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison in April.

Barnum had a relationship and child with Allen’s daughter.

“He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s done a minimum of 30 years and at his age he’ll be in his 80s before he’s eligible so it’s (cue) basically a life sentence,” Kerye Ashmore said.

