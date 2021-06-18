Dry for Juneteenth and Father’s Day, Rain for Monday
Up to an inch of rain possible
Upper level high pressure will keep Texoma skies stable this weekend with mostly clear warm nights and sunny hot days. Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows an upper low over British Columbia that will work together with a cold front to bring our next chance of rain, on Monday.
Futurecast shows rain beginning early Monday, possible before sunrise and continuing on and off through the day; it ends before sunrise Tuesday. Rainfall totals should be less than an inch.
Sunny and mild conditions are on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 80s, we edge back into the hot and humid 90s later in the week. Right now, Monday appears to offer the only significant chance of rain during the next week.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Sunny and hot
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot
Monday: 60% Showers or thunderstorms
Tuesday: Sunny and mild
Wednesday: Increasing clouds
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority