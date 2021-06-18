Dry for Juneteenth and Father’s Day, Rain for Monday

Upper level high pressure will keep Texoma skies stable this weekend with mostly clear warm nights and sunny hot days. Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows an upper low over British Columbia that will work together with a cold front to bring our next chance of rain, on Monday.

Futurecast shows rain beginning early Monday, possible before sunrise and continuing on and off through the day; it ends before sunrise Tuesday. Rainfall totals should be less than an inch.

Sunny and mild conditions are on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 80s, we edge back into the hot and humid 90s later in the week. Right now, Monday appears to offer the only significant chance of rain during the next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny and hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot

Monday: 60% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: Sunny and mild

Wednesday: Increasing clouds

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority