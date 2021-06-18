Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Dry for Juneteenth and Father’s Day, Rain for Monday

Up to an inch of rain possible
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Upper level high pressure will keep Texoma skies stable this weekend with mostly clear warm nights and sunny hot days. Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows an upper low over British Columbia that will work together with a cold front to bring our next chance of rain, on Monday.

Futurecast shows rain beginning early Monday, possible before sunrise and continuing on and off through the day; it ends before sunrise Tuesday. Rainfall totals should be less than an inch.

Sunny and mild conditions are on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 80s, we edge back into the hot and humid 90s later in the week. Right now, Monday appears to offer the only significant chance of rain during the next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Sunny and hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot

Monday: 60% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: Sunny and mild

Wednesday: Increasing clouds

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Suspect identified in the officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Cartwright
Suspect killed in Cartwright officer-involved shooting identified
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
4-year-old Lylah Baker has spent the past 3 weeks fighting for her life. How she's doing today.
Denison 4-year-old battling brain inflammation
The city is working with the Morton Museum and the United Daughters of the Confederacy to put...
Confederate monument removed from Gainesville’s Leonard Park

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow