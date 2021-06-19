Barry Sanders opens Nissan dealership in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ok (KXII) -Hall of Fame running back and Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders was in Ardmore today for the grand opening of Barry Sanders Nissan, a car dealership.

Sanders might be trading in cleats for car keys but is still a fan of the gridiron, and apparently Dallas Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott.

“I like Zeke,” Sanders said. “I think last year is numbers were down a little bit but since he’s been in the lead he’s been a top running back. He’s tough, he’s gritty, he’s physical. I mean since he’s come in the league I would guess he’s in the top two or three running backs yardage wise. I mean I’m just guessing.”

Elliott has the most rushing yards in the NFL since 2016 with 6,384.

