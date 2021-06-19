Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Youngblood ties for 7th in Kathy Withworth Paris Championship

By Hunter Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAIRS, Texas (KXII) -Former Durant High School golfer, Sydney Youngblood, finished tied for seventh in the Kathy Withworth Paris Championship.

“I felt like I got my putter rolling pretty well. I was able to make a couple putts yesterday and the day before,” Youngblood said. “Today was a bit of a grind. I felt like I had more difficulties off the tee which put a lot of pressure on my putter to make more par putts. Overall it was a really solid week for me.”

Youngblood shot even par on the last day to finish at -5 for the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in the officer-involved shooting that left man dead in Cartwright
Suspect killed in Cartwright officer-involved shooting identified
27-year-old Mckala Ramsey and 32-year-old Kevin Henry were arrested accused of staving their...
Kingston parents arrested accused of starving baby
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
Four arrested so far from illegal marijuana grow farm in Carter County
Four arrested so far from illegal marijuana grow farm in Carter County
The city is working with the Morton Museum and the United Daughters of the Confederacy to put...
Confederate monument removed from Gainesville’s Leonard Park

Latest News

Barry Sanders Nissan Opening/Thoughts on Zeke
Barry Sanders opens Nissan dealership in Ardmore
Emmy Guthrie named Gatorade Oklahoma Softball player of the year
Lone Grove’s Guthrie named Gatorade Oklahoma Softball player of the year
Burton releases book on Mike Leach
Burton releases book of Mike Leach quotes
Burton releases book on Mike Leach
Burton releases book on Mike Leach