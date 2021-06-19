Youngblood ties for 7th in Kathy Withworth Paris Championship

PAIRS, Texas (KXII) -Former Durant High School golfer, Sydney Youngblood, finished tied for seventh in the Kathy Withworth Paris Championship.

“I felt like I got my putter rolling pretty well. I was able to make a couple putts yesterday and the day before,” Youngblood said. “Today was a bit of a grind. I felt like I had more difficulties off the tee which put a lot of pressure on my putter to make more par putts. Overall it was a really solid week for me.”

Youngblood shot even par on the last day to finish at -5 for the tournament.

