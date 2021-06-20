City of Sherman celebrates Juneteenth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman hosted their annual Juneteenth event on Saturday at Pecan Grove Park

“And we are celebrating our freedom and I brought my grandkids out to enjoy the freedom that we have that our ancestors fought for,” Sherman resident Tammie Lewis said.

On June 19th, 156 years ago, Juneteenth was first celebrated.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free.

Two days ago on June 17th, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, this gives it the same status as Martin Luther King Jr Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and other federal holidays.

“I was like all struck and I was just overwhelmed and joy inside like “yes” it was like a big ole burden just lifted and I’m just so excited about it just overwhelmed and I am glad and thankful you know that the day has come that this is a federal holiday,” Lewis said.

Grayson United took part for the second year in a row to celebrate the holiday by having business vendors come out, music, and food for the community to enjoy.

“It feels real good because this was for the community, given by the community, we are nonprofit so the community did it for us and made it happen, we just invite our vendors out that we have down there and each vendor down there has a purpose and a message, ”Grayson United Secretary Tangela Douglas said.

Other Texoma towns also celebrated the holiday, like Denison and Bonham.

“So hopefully one day, and that’s a vision, to have a big Juneteenth with all the surrounding cities together to where Dallas and Houston look at us one day and say look what they are doing in north Texas,” President of Grayson United Erik Jackson said.

The event started at 1p.m. and ended at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.