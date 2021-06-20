Local gym honors fallen Celina Officer and daughter

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - A special workout event was held this morning for the Celina police Officer, K.C. Robinson and his daughter, Brynlee, who died in the car accident on April 5th.

“The legacy K.C. left behind is a wonderful loving human being, he was a police officer and a huge family man and we are just going to miss him,” Lt. John Jackson said.

Celina officers, friends, and community members came out to the Celina High School football stadium Saturday, to do a CrossFit workout, they call it “the K.C. and Brynlee Hero Challenge.”

There were seven rounds of workouts for the seven letters in Brynlee’s name, and each exercise was done 73 times, that was the number on K.C.’s police badge.

“K.C. was a big workout guy and what better way to remember him and keep him fresh in our memory every so often,” Lt. Jackson said.

Lieutenant Jackson, contacted Reza to help build and set up the workout in honor of the Robinson family.

“We just think it’s really important to one support our friends who do events like this but it’s also really important to show our support for our first responders and their families and for our community,” Participant Erica Kral said.

Kral and Ellen Forner never met Officer Robinson but knew the impact he made in the community and wanted to take part in the challenge to show their support.

“It makes us feel really good, that’s I mean what it’s all about supporting our neighbor, supporting our community, supporting our town so it’s just great to have everybody that came out today to bring in some money to help the family honestly,” Foreigner said.

There were around 75 athletes participating and all the money raised goes towards Lauren Robinson’s medical bills.

They were able to raise around $2500.

“We have had nothing but outpouring of love from the community … he served this community and they absolutely loved him,” Lt. Jackson said.

Lieutenant Jackson hopes to have a yearly event like this to bring the community out to support the Robinson’s and remember what happened to somebody he calls a friend.

