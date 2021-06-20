Man struck by ATV, killed in Choctaw County

GRANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man is dead after he fell off the back of an ATV, and was struck in Choctaw County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at around 3:30 Saturday, on CR 2150 about one mile east of Grant.

They say an 18-year-old was driving an ATV when he noticed his passenger, another 18-year-old, was no longer behind him.

The driver then turned around, and struck the passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver or passenger were wearing helmets.

Troopers are still investigating.

