Single vehicle crash leaves one dead

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.

Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol say it happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday on County Road N-4220, five miles east of Antlers.

35-year-old Joshua Brown of Antlers was headed south, when his 2003 Ford Ranger truck left the roadway, over-corrected and crossed the center line. The truck then struck a tree and rolled over onto the drivers side.

OHP troopers say he was found dead at the scene. They say unsafe speed was a factor in this crash, but the cause is still under investigation.

