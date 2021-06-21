Texoma Local
BOLO: Memphis man assaulted Anna police officer

By KXII Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNA, Texas (KXII) - Anna police are searching for a man who they say punched an officer during a traffic stop, took off, crashed his car and ran away on foot.

Police say it happened at 6:45 Sunday morning, at the Flying J truck stop in Anna.

Officers say they attempted to detain the suspect, 21-year-old Joshua Draine of Memphis, Tennessee when he began to struggle.

During the struggle, officers say Draine punched an officer and got back into his car, and drove away.

Officers say the short pursuit ended in a crash near county road 937 and FM-455, where Draine got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or 972-547-5350.

