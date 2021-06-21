Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

A very Cool Night ahead, Gusty Winds return Mid-Week

Weekend showers are in the forecast
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stout cold front barreled through Monday morning, generating gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph from Durant and Marietta southward across Sherman-Denison and Bonham. These winds drop off to less than 10 mph by morning.

Water vapor imagery shows high pressure to our west and we should have several rain-free days as we are in between systems, however, the clockwise flow around the high will drive another upper wave through Texoma this weekend, returning us to showery forecast.

After a crowd-pleaser Tuesday look for windy and much more humid late week and the rain potential beginning Saturday and lasting until at least Monday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny and mild

Wednesday: Sunny, windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy

Saturday:  40% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 50% Thunderstorms

Monday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Telephone, TX man wins $10,000 after winning A&E "Forged In Fire" TV show
Texoma man wins $10,000 from A&E TV show
A man is dead after he fell off the back of an ATV, and was struck in Choctaw County.
Man struck by ATV, killed in Choctaw County
Anna police are searching for a man who they say punched an officer during a traffic stop, took...
BOLO: Memphis man assaulted Anna police officer
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
Antlers man killed in single vehicle crash
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow