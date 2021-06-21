A very Cool Night ahead, Gusty Winds return Mid-Week

A stout cold front barreled through Monday morning, generating gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph from Durant and Marietta southward across Sherman-Denison and Bonham. These winds drop off to less than 10 mph by morning.

Water vapor imagery shows high pressure to our west and we should have several rain-free days as we are in between systems, however, the clockwise flow around the high will drive another upper wave through Texoma this weekend, returning us to showery forecast.

After a crowd-pleaser Tuesday look for windy and much more humid late week and the rain potential beginning Saturday and lasting until at least Monday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny and mild

Wednesday: Sunny, windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy

Saturday: 40% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 50% Thunderstorms

Monday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority