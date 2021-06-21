A very Cool Night ahead, Gusty Winds return Mid-Week
Weekend showers are in the forecast
A stout cold front barreled through Monday morning, generating gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph from Durant and Marietta southward across Sherman-Denison and Bonham. These winds drop off to less than 10 mph by morning.
Water vapor imagery shows high pressure to our west and we should have several rain-free days as we are in between systems, however, the clockwise flow around the high will drive another upper wave through Texoma this weekend, returning us to showery forecast.
After a crowd-pleaser Tuesday look for windy and much more humid late week and the rain potential beginning Saturday and lasting until at least Monday.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Sunny and mild
Wednesday: Sunny, windy
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy
Saturday: 40% Thunderstorms
Sunday: 50% Thunderstorms
Monday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority