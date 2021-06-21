Head on collision in Gunter Saturday night

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A major Texoma highway was shut down for some time Saturday night, after a head on collision.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on HWY 289 and Whispering Winds.

They say a sedan was headed northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle, when a pickup truck headed southbound also attempted to pass a vehicle.

The two collided in a head on crash, ending in an embankment off the roadway.

Neither of the drivers were injured, and the highway has since reopened.

