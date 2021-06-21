Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Head on collision in Gunter Saturday night

They say a sedan was headed northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle, when a pickup...
They say a sedan was headed northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle, when a pickup truck headed southbound also attempted to pass a vehicle.
By KXII Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - A major Texoma highway was shut down for some time Saturday night, after a head on collision.

Police say it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on HWY 289 and Whispering Winds.

They say a sedan was headed northbound and attempted to pass another vehicle, when a pickup truck headed southbound also attempted to pass a vehicle.

The two collided in a head on crash, ending in an embankment off the roadway.

Neither of the drivers were injured, and the highway has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
Antlers man killed in single vehicle crash
Four arrested so far from illegal marijuana grow farm in Carter County
Four arrested so far from illegal marijuana grow farm in Carter County
A man is dead after he fell off the back of an ATV, and was struck in Choctaw County.
Man struck by ATV, killed in Choctaw County
Telephone, TX man wins $10,000 after winning A&E "Forged In Fire" TV show
Texoma man wins $10,000 from A&E TV show
Tyrone Sommers. (Jail photo)
Second suspect in 2017 murder case convicted

Latest News

Anna police are searching for a man who they say punched an officer during a traffic stop, took...
BOLO: Memphis man assaulted Anna police officer
Man drowned on Broken Bow lake
Man drowned on Broken Bow lake
Telephone, TX man wins $10,000 after winning A&E "Forged In Fire" TV show
Texoma man wins $10,000 from A&E TV show
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
Antlers man killed in single vehicle crash